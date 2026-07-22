UK fugitive accused of killing wife and daughters to remain behind bars in SA for a month

Tshuma reportedly bought the firearm in Alexandra after arriving in South Africa.

Murder-accused Ndodana Tshuma will remain in custody in South Africa until at least late August after abandoning his bail application in his firearms case.

Ndodana Tshuma, the British-Zimbabwean national wanted in the United Kingdom over the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court postponed his case to 27 August.

UK fugitive firearm case postponed

Tshuma abandoned his bail application in the matter relating to his alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm, meaning he will spend at least the next month in custody.

According to Sunday World, the case was postponed to allow the state to finalise outstanding investigations, including witness statements and a ballistic report.

The publication also reported that his extradition proceedings would be heard separately before a different magistrate.

The state alleges that Tshuma was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm and ammunition when he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on 10 July.

Further reports alleged that Tshuma intended to use the firearm to take his own life.

He reportedly bought the firearm in Alexandra after arriving in South Africa.

Background to the case

Tshuma, 45, is wanted in the UK in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Zandile, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The bodies of his wife and daughters were found at their home in Bedford on Tuesday, 7 July.

An international manhunt was launched the following day after he was believed to have fled the UK for Zimbabwe on Saturday, 4 July. He was captured on CCTV footage at London’s Heathrow Airport, where he reportedly used a British passport.

South African police arrested Tshuma on 10 July after being asked by UK authorities to track him down.

The state has declared him a fugitive. He may have to serve any sentence imposed in South Africa before he can be extradited to the UK to face trial for the alleged triple murders.