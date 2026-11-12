UN appoints SAHRC’s Tshepo Madlingozi to lead global racial justice mechanism

Madlingozi succeeds Akua Kuenyehia (Ghana), who resigned as a member and Chair of the Expert Mechanism.

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi has been appointed to chair a key United Nations (UN) expert mechanism tasked with advancing racial justice and accountability in law enforcement worldwide, marking a significant international recognition of South Africa’s human rights leadership.

The SAHRC announced Madlingozi’s appointment to the Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement (EMLER) on Wednesday.

Appointment

Madlingozi succeeds Akua Kuenyehia (Ghana), who resigned as a member and Chair of the Expert Mechanism on 9 February 2026.

Kuenyehia had served as a member and Chair since her appointment on 15 March 2024.

The SAHRC said Madlingozi’s appointment is a recognition of his contributions to human rights, social justice, constitutionalism and reparative justice, both within South Africa and internationally.

“Commissioner Madlingozi’s appointment to this position reflects not only his personal achievements but also the broader contribution of the Commission and South Africa to the advancement of human rights globally.”

Human rights

It said that while Madlingozi will serve the Expert Mechanism in his personal and independent capacity, his appointment should serve as a source of immense pride for South Africa and the African continent.

“It demonstrates the continued relevance of South African human rights leadership in shaping global conversations on racial justice, accountability and equality.”

Madlingozi is a human rights scholar and SAHRC commissioner with extensive experience in academia, social justice and reparations advocacy.

Career

He has lectured at several universities, led the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University, and spent more than 13 years representing apartheid victims through the Khulumani Support Group.

Madlingozi has also advised the Pan-African Parliament and the United Nations on racism, discrimination, and human rights, and holds master’s degrees in sociology and law, as well as a PhD in law.

Emler

The United Nations Human Rights Council established the Emler in July 2021 to advance racial justice and equality in law enforcement globally.

The Mechanism is tasked with making recommendations on measures required to ensure access to justice, accountability and effective remedies for victims of excessive use of force and other human rights violations committed by law enforcement officials against Africans and people of African descent.