Unconscious hiker rescued after life-threatening fall in Cape Town

The hiker fell approximately 15 to 20 metres, leading to what would become a critical, life-saving intervention.

A local hiker is recovering after a dramatic life-saving rescue in the Helderberg Nature Reserve on Tuesday evening.

Members from the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) volunteer and partner agency teams were called to the scene after reports came in stating that screams were heard echoing from the mountain.

Life-threatening fall

Following a brief search, assisted by the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS Drone Unit rescuers, an unconscious hiker was located near the trail.

According to WSAR, the patient fell approximately 15 to 20 metres from a trail above, leading to what would become a critical, life-saving intervention.

Recognising the seriousness of the patient’s condition, additional rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist with the rescue operation.

Medical treatment

Team members moved quickly by using heating blankets and a sleeping bag, as the patient was cold and vulnerable to heat loss.

Meanwhile, a doctor addressed and treated him on the scene.

The patient was then carefully secured in a stretcher, carried down the mountain and transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.

The incident was concluded at 00:55 on Wednesday morning.

Another rescue operation

Meanwhile, rescue teams were deployed in the Helderberg area after two visitors from the Philippines lost their path near Echo Valley on Table Mountain’s Back Table.

According to reports from WSAR, the two underestimated the time required to complete their planned route before the last Table Mountain Aerial Cableway cable car departed.

They called the emergency number after recognising that it had become too dark to continue safely, and they were safely escorted from the mountain.

Tourists stranded

Before teams had cleared the mountain, a third call for assistance was received after two American visitors who had been delayed near Maclear’s Beacon, causing them to miss the last cable car.

Although the two were well prepared for their hike, they decided to call the emergency number for reassurance while descending the Platteklip Gorge after dark.

Rescuers monitored their progress throughout their descent and confirmed that they were safely off the mountain before 10pm.

‘Accidents happen’

The spokesperson for WSAR, David Nel, reiterated that accidents happen even on the most familiar trails.

“Whether you’re heading out for a short hike or a training run, never underestimate how quickly circumstances can change,” Nel added,

“Avoid hiking or running alone wherever possible, always tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return,” he warned.

‘Don’t wait for an emergency to develop’

Nel said that the two incidents on Table Mountain are also important reminders that if your plans change, if you’re delayed or simply unsure what to do next, don’t wait for an emergency to develop.

“Call the emergency number before you need rescuing,” Nel emphasised.

He added that early assistance allows rescuers to provide advice, monitor developing situations and intervene before circumstances deteriorate.

“Please carry appropriate warm clothing, sufficient water, a torch and a fully charged cell phone whenever you venture into the outdoors,” Nel begged.

He reminded hikers that the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is preparing for its scheduled annual maintenance closure that will take place from 27 July to 9 August.

“We ask all mountain users to carefully plan both their ascent and descent, allowing sufficient time and energy to safely complete their chosen route,” Nel concluded