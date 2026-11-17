Internal airline messages also indicated that one of the radar systems at OR Tambo airport had experienced technical difficulties

Unconfirmed reports of a fire at the air traffic control tower at OR Tambo International Airport turned out to be a fire alarm and evacuation instead. The initial reports were published on the closed Facebook group Fly Afrika on Tuesday, while airlines were alerted to technical problems affecting one of the airport’s radar systems.

“There is currently a fire in the air traffic control tower at Johannesburg International Airport. This is not a drill!” the post read. But later, ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane denied there was any blaze at all.

A source close to the matter told The Citizen that “the fire alarm went off and the tower was evacuated, except for one controller who remained on duty. Anyone who tells you any different is [lying]. It did turn out to be a false alarm,” they said.

The only operational internal messages shared with The Citizen by airlines indicated that one of the radar systems at OR Tambo airport had experienced technical difficulties. At the time of publication, it seems that airlines were unaware of the purported blaze.

Acsa washes its hands

But more interesting than the non-existent fire was the responses received from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). As operator of the property where ATNS’s tower is situated, its spokesperson simply referred questions about the possible incident to ATNS, without addressing concerns about airport operations, emergency services or potential passenger disruption had there indeed been a fire.

In a second attempt at getting information, The Citizen asked Acsa whether airport emergency services had responded to the purported fire, whether infrastructure had been damaged and whether any passengers or airport personnel were affected. Questions also included other airport operational matters like possible flight delays, cancellations and diversions, along with contingency arrangements for affected passengers. Acsa did not answer any of these questions.