Will Unisa take action after council president’s arrest for alleged electoral intimidation?

Dabampe's arrest has raised questions about the implications for his position at Unisa.

Unisa says it will follow its internal policies and governance rules to determine how to deal with its convocation president and council member, Justice Dabampe, after his brush with the law over allegations of intimidating electoral officials and contravening the Electoral Act.

The university said it had its own policies governing the conduct of council members, as well as procedures for addressing matters involving alleged misconduct.

“Unisa has its own policies and rules governing the conduct of council members as well as how to address matters of this nature. The university will be guided by these in its attention to this matter,” Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said.

Dabampe arrested after incident at voting station

Unisa’s response comes after Dabampe, who also serves as the EFF North West deputy provincial secretary and a member of the provincial legislature, was arrested in connection with an incident at a voting station during the 2026 local government election process.

The arrest has raised questions about the implications for Dabampe’s position at Unisa, particularly given that he occupies a leadership role in the university’s governance structures.

Dabampe was arrested on Monday, 2 November, and appeared in the Christiana Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on R500 bail. He is expected to return to court on 12 November.

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adèle Myburgh, the case relates to an incident at a voting station in Christiana, where a presiding officer allegedly questioned whether a group accompanying a voter had the necessary accreditation to photograph and record proceedings.

Police allege that one of the individuals threatened to destroy ballot papers if he was not allowed to cast his vote. Electoral officials subsequently allowed him to vote while videos were being recorded.

Will Unisa take disciplinary action?

Dabampe was elected Unisa’s convocation president in June 2024 for a four-year term. In this capacity, he also serves on the university council, its highest decision-making body.

His arrest therefore places the spotlight on Unisa’s governance processes and whether the allegations could trigger any internal disciplinary or other action against him.

Unisa has not said whether it intends to institute an investigation, refer the matter to a disciplinary structure or consider Dabampe’s continued participation in council activities while the criminal case is pending.