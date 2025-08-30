University student injured while jumping from building after girlfriend stabbed to death

The 20-year-old female student was found lying in a pool of blood after screams were heard coming from the University of Venda residence room.

A 20-year-old first-year University of Venda student died late on Friday afternoon after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her boyfriend, who is also a student at the institution.

Student stabbed multiple times after argument

Police said officers responded to the incident at the student campus residence and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds to her upper body.

“The preliminary police report revealed that the suspect was with his girlfriend in his room when an argument ensued. Moments later, loud screams were heard,” police said in a statement.

According to the University of Venda, two knives were found at the scene.

Despite emergency services being called to the scene, the young student succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the suspect, who is a second-year environmental sciences student, tried to evade arrest by jumping out of the third-floor window of the building. He injured himself while doing so and was taken to hospital.

“He is currently receiving medical treatment under police guard,” the police said.

University of Venda expresses shock after murder

The University of Venda said it was saddened and shocked at the murder in its residence in Ngovhela.

“The entire university community is reeling from this tragic loss. I am deeply devastated by the untimely and violent death of our student,” said university vice-chancellor Prof Bernard Nthambeleni.

“On behalf of the University of Venda, I extend heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fellow students. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and is strongly condemned.

“As we close Women’s Month, a time when we reflect on the value, dignity and strength of women, it is profoundly painful to face such a tragedy,” he said.

