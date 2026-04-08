WATCH: US ambassador Brent Bozell hands over credentials to Ramaphosa

Bozell begins his tenure after he was issued a démarche order.

US Ambassador-designate Leo Brent Bozell will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa for the first time on Wednesday when the president receives Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate from several countries.

The Credentials Ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Accreditation

Bozell’s accreditation comes as relations between the US and South Africa are strained. These tensions have persisted since President Donald Trump returned to office.

He was nominated by the US president in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

Bozell begins his tenure after he was issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

Tensions

The deterioration of relations between Pretoria and the US escalated after Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.

Last month, Bozell III said his first task is to strengthen relations between Pretoria and Washington.

In a video message sent to The Citizen, Bozell said as his country marks 250 years of independence, he is reminded that liberty, justice and human dignity are not just American ideals, they are universal aspirations.