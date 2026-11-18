The ambassador also praised AfriForum's safety initiatives.

AfriForum’s community safety operations drew renewed international attention this week as US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III toured the organisation’s Bloemfontein command centre, months after accusing the South African government of ignoring proposals to strengthen rural safety.

Bozell visited the facility on Tuesday, where he was briefed on AfriForum’s regional safety plan, its network of 178 neighbourhood watches, and the technology it deploys in crime prevention efforts, including drone surveillance and telecommunications systems.

Community safety

In a social media post, AfriForum said the ambassador witnessed firsthand how its community safety structures operate in the Free State and how neighbourhood watch members respond to crime-related incidents.

According to the organisation, Bozell was shown AfriForum’s central regional control room and received demonstrations of the technology used to coordinate safety operations across communities.

“L. Brent Bozell III, the US ambassador to South Africa, visited AfriForum’s community safety centre in Bloemfontein yesterday (16 November 2026) and learned more about the organisation’s safety plan and the work of AfriForum’s 178 neighbourhood watches,” AfriForum said.

“During the visit, AfriForum’s control room for the central region was shown to the ambassador, and the organisation’s drone capabilities, as well as its use of telecommunications, were demonstrated.”

Rural crime

Bozell also shared details of the visit on social media after meeting agricultural sector representatives and farmers in the Free State.

“Today in Bloemfontein I met with Free State Agriculture and local farmers. One thing is for sure: More must be done to address rural crime,” he wrote.

Safety initiatives

The ambassador also praised AfriForum’s safety initiatives, saying: “AfriForum is doing tough work, tackling crime in the Free State. Keep it up!”

“There is extraordinary potential when American exceptionalism and South African exceptionalism come together. Thanks for a great evening in Bloemfontein! #Freedom250.”

Claims

The visit comes against the backdrop of comments Bozell made in September, when he claimed the South African government had ignored offers from both the United States and AfriForum to assist with rural safety initiatives.

He said he had personally presented AfriForum’s rural safety plan to President Cyril Ramaphosa and described rural safety as a priority issue for US President Donald Trump.

At the time, Bozell argued that stronger measures were needed to protect farming communities and combat rural crime. He further claimed that the United States had offered financial support for rural safety initiatives, but SA had taken no action.

The ambassador warned the issue could affect relations between South Africa and the United States.

AfriForum

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has previously said the organisation is committed to playing a constructive role in South African society and believes a public-private partnership approach could strengthen crime-fighting efforts.

The organisation has long campaigned for farm attacks to be declared a priority crime, arguing that such incidents require specialised policing, intelligence gathering, and targeted interventions.

AfriForum maintains that improving rural safety would benefit all South Africans and help address international concerns regarding crime in farming communities, a debate that continues to feature prominently in relations between South Africa, farming organisations, and the United States.