US apologised for not attending G20 Sherpa meeting, Lamola says [VIDEO]

The meeting discussed the unprecedented global turmoil, both geopolitically and economically.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says the United States sent a letter of apology stating that it would not be attending the three-day G20 Sherpa meeting.

The meeting, which started on Wednesday in Sun City, North West, discussed the unprecedented global turmoil, both geopolitically and economically.

US absent

Lamola stated the US could not attend the meeting due to the concurrent North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) Summit in The Hague, which was attended by US President Donald Trump.

“We take that as an apology. We are not concerned. We think that the G20 should be able to function with all the member states that are part of the G20, and they have provided us with an apology. So, we take it at face value, and we think we will be able to come out with very progressive and ambitious outcomes of this meeting.”

Global turmoil

Lamola commended the work of the Sherpa for the continuous engagement on various issues, highlighting the growing geopolitical conflict in the world.

“This important meeting, which comes at the midpoint of South Africa’s historic G20 Presidency, also coincides with unprecedented global turmoil both geopolitically and geoeconomically”.

Lamola said that according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s States of Fragility 2025 Assessment, the number of armed conflicts is at its highest level since the Cold War, with state-based conflicts including proxy wars, civil wars, and coups, ranking as the top global risk for 2025.

“State rivalries are fuelling fragmentation, with economic decoupling, and proxy conflicts undermining global stability. These international competition dynamics are exacerbating fragility in vulnerable regions, while also weakening multilateral institutions that underpin the rules-based international order”.

SA anti-war

Lamola stressed South Africa has adopted an anti-war stance.

Following last week’s US military strikes in Iran, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said, “At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos”.

“We understood the United Nations’ promise 80 years ago: collective security over coercion, the extinguishing of the law of the jungle! Alas, we find ourselves in an evolving global disorder that brings with it many perils for the weak and vulnerable, Lamola said.

“As South Africa, we have adopted an anti-war stance. This is because we know too well that war offers no victors, only victims. Double standards in diplomacy and the paralysis at the UN Security Council have crippled conflict resolution, mediation and peace efforts. These systemic challenges must be addressed to reclaim a global rationality that builds on stability, peace, certainty and sustainability”.

Lamola said the world needs more diplomacy and peace, with the UN at its pinnacle.

Digital economy

The minister also emphasised the digital economy, which undoubtedly continues to develop at a rapid pace, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and deepening inequalities across the globe.

“We must act with purpose to support digital transformation, equitable access to data and infrastructure, and support innovation with a human-centric focus.

“That said, cyber and hybrid warfare coupled with AI-driven threats create asymmetric risks, accelerating conflict escalation and reducing diplomatic windows of opportunity to act,” Lamola said.

G20 urged to tackle global challenges

Lamola said the G20 can lead in a moment of crisis and can help address the weaknesses of the multilateral system.

“The G20 can ensure that our collective humanity is not abandoned. Our deliberations can no longer be hollow; our shared prosperity now more than ever demands collaboration that pursues solutions that address some of the most pressing global challenges confronting humanity and impacting global growth and development.

Lamola said the G20 is “a persuasive body which holds great influence in the world”.

