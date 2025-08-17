US demands spark growing discontent amid tariff negotiations – report

The US has reportedly set conditions to restore relations.

Ministers for the two largest parties, ANC and DA, in the government of national unity (GNU) are said to be growing increasingly frustrated as the US continues to make more demands during ongoing tariff negotiations.

South Africa is in talks with Washington in the hope of securing a deal that would see the steep tariffs imposed by the US reduced.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s administration introduced a 30% tariff on all South African exports to the US.

Although Trump had initially delayed implementation for 90 days in April to allow for negotiations, the tariffs officially came into effect last week.

The trade standoff comes amid broader tensions between the two countries.

These include South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), policies such as broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) and the Expropriation Act, as well as claims of the persecution of Afrikaners.

US makes further demands to SA amid tariff talks

In June, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Corne Mulder travelled to the US and later returned claiming that the White House officials his party engaged with had set conditions to restore relations.

The conditions allegedly set out by US officials included exempting US companies from B-BBEE, allowing land expropriation with compensation, a public condemnation of the “Kill the Boer” chant and treating farm murders as a priority crime.

According to City Press, the US has further requested that South Africa grant visas to 30 Kenyans linked to Resettlement Support Centre Africa (RSC Africa), an organisation that has worked with the US for over two decades to assist prospective refugees.

These individuals would reportedly help facilitate the resettlement of Afrikaners.

This latest demand has added to South Africa’s frustration, with the government reportedly expressing its dissatisfaction informally.

Ramaphosa’s administration is also displeased with delays in receiving responses to its trade proposals.

However, the government has reportedly remained firm in its refusal to get rid of any of its policies.

New trade proposal

South Africa recently submitted a revised offer to Washington aimed at reducing the 30% tariff.

The proposal builds on one put forward in May and specifically addresses issues raised by the US in the 2025 national trade estimates report.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile also announced that another delegation will soon be sent to the US to push for better terms.

Earlier efforts included a high-profile May visit to the White House led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and joined by Cabinet ministers, Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi, businessman Johann Rupert and professional golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

Ramaphosa also recently held a phone call with Trump in an attempt to ease tensions.

In addition, the government has introduced support programmes that will help offset the 30% tariff.

Some of South Africa’s exports will remain exempt.

These include products like copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, critical minerals, stainless steel scrap and energy-related products.

