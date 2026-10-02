Vaal Dam stayed above full capacity this week

Here's what level the Vaal Dam stood at.

Vaal Dam storage stayed above 106% from 28 September to 1 October 2026, while inflows fell and the Vaal Barrage water cooled. Here are the daily figures.

The Vaal Dam stayed above full capacity from Monday to Thursday, according to the daily readings.

Inflows fell each day, while water temperature at the Vaal Barrage dropped from 21.5°C to 16.6°C.

Vaal Dam storage and inflow

According to the data, storage was 106.78% on Monday and Tuesday. It rose to 106.91% on Wednesday and held that level on Thursday.

On Friday, the dam rose to 107.3%.

Inflow declined every day. It measured 153.9 cubic metres per second on Monday and 135.1m3/s on Tuesday.

It then slipped to 128.7m3/s on Wednesday and 124.6m3/s on Thursday. Inflow further decreased to 118m3/s on Friday.

Discharge and sluice gates

The dam released 16.8 cubic metres per second on all four days, according to the figures.

No sluice gates were open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Vaal Barrage level and discharge

The data showed the barrage level at 7.6 metres on Monday and 7.5 on Tuesday.

It dipped to 7.4 on Wednesday and returned to 7.5 on Thursday.

Barrage discharge varied more. It was 30.1m3/s on Monday and rose to 44.6m3/s on Tuesday. It then measured 44.3m3/s on Wednesday before falling sharply to 10.1m3/s on Thursday.

According to the readings, the water was warmest on Monday at 21.5°C.

It cooled to 17.0°C on Tuesday and 16.4°C on Wednesday. It then rose slightly to 16.6°C on Thursday.

No information has been released for Friday.