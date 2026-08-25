Been a while, crocodile: Vaal River reptile still on the loose

Traps remain in position until the crocodile is successfully captured.

A crocodile continues to evade capture as the reptile slithers through the channels of the Vaal River.

Residents in the Old Willow area of the Vaal River have been awaiting updates after a crocodile was spotted in recent days.

Traps

Traps placed in Pongola by Charles van der Merwe and his team from Africa Crocodiles remain in position until the crocodile is successfully captured.

The traps are monitored continuously, with black‑and‑white cameras providing visibility during both the day and night.

There has been some activity around one of the houses near the traps, where dogs investigated and sniffed around. The situation was resolved, and monitoring continues, according to a Facebook post by “We are South Africans.”

Species

The exact species of the crocodile has not yet been confirmed. Both Charles van der Merwe and crocodile expert Prof. Xander Combrink suspect that it may be a slender‑snouted crocodile.

It is not believed to be a Nile crocodile, though that possibility has not been ruled out. Current suspicion is that the crocodile may originate from West Africa or may have escaped from a park or captive population, possibly following floods.

These remain possibilities and have not been confirmed.

An adult slender‑snouted crocodile can reach approximately three to four metres in length. Its diet consists mainly of fish.

Warning

Authorities have requested that if anyone sees the crocodile, they should take a photo or video and send a pin drop of the exact location. This information is important for monitoring the animal’s movements and location.

The public is asked not to enter the capture area to try to see the crocodile. Swimming and skiing in the affected section of the Vaal River are prohibited. Fishing may continue where it is safe and permitted.

The main objective remains to capture the crocodile safely and manage the situation responsibly.