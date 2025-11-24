Vacancy threatens to throw Pretoria hospital into further chaos

The capacity to serve patients is under threat as admin issues allegedly plague health facility.

The functioning of a hospital in Pretoria is being hindered as patients and staff wait for the Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) to replace the facility’s CEO.

The department says plans are in place to ensure the smooth running of the facility, but sources claim they are left in limbo with no clear communication about the way forward.

The CEO of the University of Pretoria Oral and Dental Hospital left at the end of October, after allegedly stating several months earlier that she would not renew her contract.

While affiliated with the university for training and research, the facility is managed by the GDH.

Reports not reaching the head office

The CEO position has been vacant for less than a month, but in that time, staff have experienced a decline in working conditions.

Sources close to the hospital spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity as they fear possible repercussions from the department.

They said obtaining information for both themselves and patients has been a key source of frustration for staff. This had led to monthly reports detailing complaints, escalations, infections, patient admin and accounting information collecting dust instead of being sent to head office, as required.

“Those reports are lying in the quality assurance manager’s office. They cannot be sent because they have not been approved by the CEO,” a source alleged.

The capacity to serve patients is also under threat as procurement orders are delayed and may need to be resubmitted, as the orders have time-sensitive pricing specifications.

“The medications that must be ordered for the patients cannot be ordered because they need the signature or the approval of the accounting officer, which we don’t have,” a source said.

Department says appointment pending

Staff at the hospital are asking that a new CEO be appointed as a matter of urgency.

The department confirmed to The Citizen that the process was being finalised and that an acting appointment was in place.

“Yes, the department is in the process of filling the position. The position will be filled by the end of January,” confirmed the GDH.

“The department has appointed an acting CEO as part of business continuity.”

However, sources claim that, as of the morning of 21 November, no communication regarding a temporary solution had been received.

Sources allege a dispute between senior management as the reason for the stalled appointment.

“It is because of their own internal conflict that we are now being left stranded and frustrated,” a source claimed.

Patient complaints unattended to

The complaints extend to patients too, who have not been able to receive feedback on their issues.

Also acting anonymously due to fear of being targeted, a patient told The Citizen that they feel ignored.

“When I asked where the CEO’s office was so that I could escalate my complaint or at least give me the email of the CEO, I was informed that the CEO had resigned and there is no acting CEO and that no one was able to account on behalf of the CEO,” the patient said.

The patient’s complaint was regarding an outstanding balance that caused the hospital to deny them service, despite them being disabled and receiving disability grants.

Those affected are asking the department to act, but GDH Head of Department (HoD) Darion Barclay has only been in office for just over six weeks after the suspension of Lesiba Malotana.

The former HoD attempted to have his suspension set aside by the Labour Court, but the court last week upheld the decision.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended Malotana in the wake of the Special Investigating Unit’s report on corruption at Tembisa hospital.

“We will not tolerate any actions that undermine public trust or hinder our ability to deliver quality services to the people of Gauteng,” stated Lesufi after the labour court’s ruling.

