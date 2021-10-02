PICS: Full steam ahead for Vooma Vaccination weekend

Cheryl Kahla

The Vooma Vaccination weekend is off to a good start, with many South Africans heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to get the jab before December 2021.

Vooma vaccination drive

First to get the jab

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that 26-year-old Thapelo Thibedi (pictured above) was the first to receive his jab at the Rietvallei Sports Grounds, in the West Rand.

“Don’t get left behind, some get your vaccine and save lives”.

‘I feel free even when I walk around’

Residents were also queueing at the Soshanguve Block X Sports Ground. Meet Martha Mojela: She received her second jab today.

“I’m happy that I did it because I can see it saves lives”.

Martha adds: “I feel free even when I walk around because I know I am vaccinated. I encourage everyone to do this, to save family lives, to save everyone in South Africa.”

West Rand Vaccination drive

MEC Parks Tau visited the Rietvallei Sports vaccination site on Saturday.

He was joined by Dennis Thabe from the West Rand District Municipality and MMC for Health, Buyiswa Cordelia Xulu.

Health Minister in QwaQwa

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla visited the Vooma Vaccination Weekend activities in QwaQwa on Saturday.

Dr Phaahla was joined by Traditional leaders from Maluti a Phofung, as well as leaders of local government, religious leaders and other leaders from civil society.

Minister Phaahla and the rest of the encourage will visit vaccination sites in Maluti a Phofung such as Crescent Mall, Taxi Rank, Mandela Park, and Tseki.

They will be encouraging all eligible people to register through the EVDS or walk in and vaccinate.