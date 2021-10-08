Gauteng aiming to ramp up vaccinations ahead of festive season

Narissa Subramoney

The race is on to beat the inevitable fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. What’s worse, the wave is due to start in December as the world gears up for the festive season, and is expected to last 75 days.

The Gauteng province is now embarking on an intense 14-week drive targeting areas with low vaccine uptake since 30 August 2021.

The vaccination process has been simplified to make it easier for all eligible people to get the jab.

There are now various locations where you can get the vaccine such as mobile pop-up sites, taxi ranks, pharmacies and workplaces.

Today we are in Germiston vaccinating @Moroka_Swallows players. The more people get vaccinated, the sooner we will go back to some kind of normality and be able to watch our favorite soccer teams play in stadiums #IChooseVaccination #PlayYourPart #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/MjeZ2ImQeJ— Ekurhuleni Health District (@EkurhuleniDist1) October 8, 2021

Many employers have also partnered with government and are setting up vaccination sites at their business premises to improve access to vaccines for employees and surrounding communities.

The Gauteng provincial government is offering employers and other institutions that would like their employees to get the jab, to place requests for pop-up sites on popupsite@gauteng.gov.za or call the Gauteng hotline on: 0800-22-88-27. Vaccination education will also be provided.

Tavern owners have heeded calls for vaccines in a bid to prevent another alcohol ban. The National Liquor Traders (NLT) and Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association (CTLTA) are hosting vaccine campaigns with the provinces tavern owners.

As at 7 October 2021, 4.9 million vaccinations have been administered and 2.3 million people have been fully vaccinated in Gauteng.

