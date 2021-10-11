I got vaccinated, and I didn’t become magnetic or emit 5G signals

Marizka Coetzer

There is a new thing dividing families, friends, and the nation. The anti-vaxxers versus the vaxxers and those caught in between. This was why it took me a little longer than it should to get my first jab.

We all read the bizarre conspiracy theories on social media, from the vaccine bearing the mark of the beast, to it changing one’s genetic make-up to the extent that one becomes magnetic and dies.

All was fake news spread by uninformed people, but my concern was not any of the above. I was scared.

Despite having more tattoos than I should brag about, I have a fear of needles. There is something “off” about putting things into your body unnaturally.

I am not referring to the permanent placement of ink underneath my skin, but rather the action of a syringe injecting fluids into my body and then being extracted. This is perhaps an irrational fear, but honestly, it’s not the craziest fear I have heard of.

I was excited and terrified when the category opened for the age group under 35 years to get vaccinated. Obviously, I have to get the vaccine.

I wanted to get it because it was the right thing to do, despite my fear of needles. But my partner at the time did not approve of me getting vaccinated.

Not only did he raise his eyebrows when I touched on the subject, he was also one of those watching fake news videos about the vaccine and distributing it – to me.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to distinguish between credible and reliable sources of information and fake news. But it does become frustrating debating with loved ones or even strangers about the vaccine.

My take on the vaccine was simple: as a mother, I had my child vaccinated as a baby to protect her against viruses. I believe that, like the other vaccines, such as those for flu, yellow fever and malaria shots, this too will become a norm.

Sooner rather than later, more and more companies, businesses and organisations will require a vaccine passport for you to make use of their services and I would be damned if I was to be excluded from life because of conspiracy theories or my fear of needles.

Getting vaccinated was more than a personal choice than it was a matter of morals.

There is a difference between choosing what to put into your body and your moral values and doing what’s right.

How can one accept Western medicine and treatments such as Panados and hospital procedures, but reject a vaccine?

More often than not I noticed that the anti-vaxxers were the people trying to convince me that wearing a mask was bad because “you are recycling your germs”.

Yet they could not answer how doctors and surgeons managed to wear masks for hours while in theatre before the Covid outbreak.

After weeks of wondering, registering and waiting, I finally received the SMS to confirm the booking last week. I was both excited and anxious and dragged myself to the vaccination site early on Monday morning.

For someone scared of getting an injection, there were many excuses to get cold feet. First, the queue was long, then my pen didn’t work.

These were all “signs” the anti-vaxxers would have used to talk me out of it. Fortunately, the queue was moving so fast, it started feeling like a game of musical chairs.

Next, I was up and could run nowhere except to the nurse waiting to vaccinate me.

While the nurse gently prepared the needle and my arm for the jab she asked if I was ready for my shot. For a second I thought it was the last chance to run, but I instead grabbed my phone. “First let me take a selfie,” I told her.

It has been a few days now since I got my jab and I am pleased to report that I did not get 5G or any other weird side-effects.

Needless to say, the jab wasn’t all that bad.