Narissa Subramoney
25 Oct 2021
NW pastor joins forces with Bakgapla royal family to drive vaccination campaign

Narissa Subramoney

Some of the vaccine hesitant population want tablets instead of injections.

Rustenburg-based Dutch Reform Church Bishop Kgosana Solly Mabebo

Rustenburg-based Dutch Reform Church Bishop Kgosana Solly Mabebo and the Bakgapla royal family have joined forces to lobby more people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

Mabebo said people in his community and church have trust issues when it comes to the vaccine.

“Some people fear they will get blood clots and lots of men fear they will become infertile if they get vaccinated,” said Mabebo.

He explained that only a handful of people had gone for their shots and that some disgruntled residents said they would prefer a tablet instead of an injection.

The people that have asked for tablets instead of jabs also fear the side effects associated with the injection.

“During my sermons, I always encourage people to get vaccinated because we need to stop the spread of the virus,” said Mabebo.

He also used funerals as a platform to lobby for the jab.

Mabebo tested positive for the virus in September 2020. He was taken to the hospital and his recovery went smoothly.

He’s since teamed up with members of the Bakgapla royal family in a bid to get villagers to the vaccination sites as soon as possible.

Mabebo reports there’s been a warmer reception to the campaign thanks to the Bakgapla royal family’s involvement.

“When people see their leaders heed the call and nothing happens to them, they will follow suit,” he concluded.

