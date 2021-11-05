Vaccination for some a ‘no-brainer’

Asanda Matlhare

Senior capacity building and policy advisor for sexual and reproductive health and rights and contraceptives Dr Makgoale Magwentshu says receiving the Covid vaccination not only protects her, but the people she interacts with her.

“I made an informed choice to get vaccinated so I limit my chances of getting infected with the deadly virus and suffering from respiratory, as well as liver complications, infecting my family and contacts or, even worse, losing my life,” she said.

“I had no side effects whatsoever after receiving the vaccine. I continued with my active life as usual and went for my regular 12km run the same day,” she said.

She was elated when the Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced the 12 to 17-year-old age group was eligible.

“Covid has proved it is non-discriminatory; it affects and takes lives of both young and old,” she said.

Head of the department for counselling services at Childline Gauteng Bulelwa Dabula said vaccinating was a no-brainer for her, especially because her job included interacting with people of different age groups.

“I chose to get vaccinated because vaccinations are not new to us. We began receiving vaccines from birth which protect us. If it protected me as a child, why can it not protect me now?

“I think the vaccine protected me when my daughter was infected with Covid because I was not sick.”

She applauded the decision to allow 12 to 17 year olds to get vaccinated because some of them had “underlying sickness so they need to be protected”.

Magwentshu said she would motivate hesitant people by showing them data of the many people who have been vaccinated and are alive and healthy.

“I will emphasise the importance of herd immunity. Vaccinating means we will be able to lead healthy, happy lives… If we don’t all vaccinate the lockdown restrictions will resurface.”

