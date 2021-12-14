Farmworker and hospital clerk each win R100k in first vaccination lucky draw

Citizen Reporter

Christmas has come early for a farmworker from Kriel in Mpumalanga and a hospital clerk from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal as they became the first winners of R100,000 each in the first lucky draw for individuals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

This lucky draw is supported by donors and managed by the DG Murray Trust.

It is open to anyone who has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, or who goes for vaccination before the end of the year.

According to a statement released by DG Murray, 20 more people received prizes of R10,000 and 164 people across South Africa each received shopping vouchers worth R1,000.

It said that winners will be contacted by call centre agents of the National Covid-19 Hotline.

“A total of R2 million will be won and the final draw will take place on 25 January 2022 to give enough time for all paper records to be included in the records,” read the statement.



Said Dr David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust: “We’re delighted to be able to give the prize-winners extra cheer this festive season.

“This lucky draw is a way of thanking ordinary South Africans who have come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones, and in so doing are contributing to the recovery of our country.”



He said that the lucky draw is one of a number of incentives endorsed by the National Department of Health, which also include Vooma Vouchers for people aged 50 years and older.

“Globally, incentives have been shown to increase vaccination rates, albeit modestly. Given the large number of younger people in South Africa who are unemployed, incentives such as lucky draws and free air time and data may be instrumental in increasing uptake over the next six months.



“Old Mutual will provide free financial advice to the winners of R100,000 cash prizes.”

Here are some vaccine myths and facts

Myth 1: Vaccines were rushed

The vaccine was developed very quickly. This was possible because the vaccine technology had been in development for many years. When the genetic information of Covid-19 was identified, the process began quickly.

There were sufficient resources to fund the research and social media made it easier to recruit participants for the clinical trials. Because SARS-CoV-2 is contagious, it was easy to tell whether the vaccine worked or not.

Myth 2: Vaccines will change my DNA

The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body. Some people think that because some of the vaccines are made using RNA technology, that means the RNA will interact with the DNA. That is not how it works.

Myth 3: Vaccines have microchips

There is no vaccine “microchip” and there is no evidence to support claims that such a move is planned. Receiving a vaccine will not allow people to be tracked and personal information would not be entered into a database.

Myth 4: Businesses and government are pushing vaccines for proﬁt

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted economies across the globe and the fastest way to return to normal life is through ensuring that the majority of the population are protected from the virus.

Vaccines are the simplest and most effective way for the economy to be restored, with government is committed to saving lives as well as livelihoods.

Myth 5: Vaccines have the ‘mark of the beast’ – 666

Vaccines have no connection with any religious organisations and cannot be infused with spirits, demons or other abstract ingredients. There is no conspiracy to possess, bewitch or control anybody.