News

Home » News

More than R5.2m to be spent to protect Western Cape schools during December holiday

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

12 December 2025

02:19 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Last year, there were about 47 incidents of burglary and vandalism reported at more than 30 schools.

DA to invest more than R5.2m to protect schools in Western Cape over holidays

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

With schools closed, children at home, and the festive season in full swing, the DA in the Western Cape says the provincial education department will invest more than R5.2 million to protect schools in the province.

Last year, about 47 incidents of burglary and vandalism were reported at more than 30 schools in the Western Cape.

Vandalism

In August 2025, the Western Cape education department said the estimated cost of repairing vandalism at schools in the province would exceed R1 million.

The department said it was saddened to report an increase in incidents of school burglaries and vandalism at provincial schools during the past holiday.

ALSO READ: Eleven classrooms destroyed after fire guts Riverlea High School

Public urged to be vigilant

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier told The Citizen the department is appealing to the public to protect schools in the province.

“We appeal to members of the public to keep a close eye on their local school during the holiday period.

“To help keep our school properties safe, the Western Cape Government is subsidising holiday security to 439 schools in high-risk areas over the festive season, at a cost of over R5.2 million,” Maynier said.

Maynier urged communities to report any incidents affecting schools.

“The most effective deterrent to criminals is a vigilant community. Quick reporting can make all the difference in bringing perpetrators to justice and recovering stolen property.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Please report any suspicious activity in and around schools over the holiday period to Saps immediately,” Maynier said.

READ NEXT: Call for CCTV cameras to be installed in high-risk schools in Eldorado Park

Read more on these topics

Democratic Alliance (DA) school vandalism Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp