Vehicle hits two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle in Centurion

The driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle.

A driver lost control of their vehicle in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, this week, hitting two pedestrians before colliding with a parked vehicle.

According to reports from Arrive Alive, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 5.21pm, resulting in three patients sustaining injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

16 Patients Injured

All patients were assessed and treated on the scene to ensure that they were in a stable condition before they were transported to a hospital nearby for further medical care.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Arrive Alive crew members responded to a mass-casualty incident at the intersection of South and Heuwel streets in the Centurion CBD, where two minibus taxis collided, causing both vehicles to overturn.

A total of 16 patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The exact cause of the incident remains unclear at this stage.

North West

North West MEC for community safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, launched a two-day operation ahead of Youth Day, during which officers stopped around 957 cars.

Three drivers were arrested for speeding, ten were arrested for driving under the influence of substances, along with 25 warrants of arrest that were executed.

A total of nine vehicles were discontinued, a suspected stolen vehicle impounded, one vehicle found with a stolen electrical transformer and 152 court orders issued on various grievances such as passenger overloading on public transport, operating without the operating licences, unlicensed vehicles, driving without a PDP (Professional Driving Permit) and worn tyres.

Motorist engagements

Morweng engaged with motorists, public transport operators and passengers with messages on road safety and compliance with all regulations.

“We must honour and pay tribute to the generation that fought the then government by challenging the status quo with problems that we are facing today, such as unemployment, socioeconomic challenges and drugs that are prevalent in our society.”

Morweng concluded by challenging young people in the province to take advantage of and utilise the opportunities that are available in the government and private sectors to transform their lives.