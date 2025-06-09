VIDEO: Meet the founder of Galxboy

We are basically bridging the gap between luxury and streetwear and making it affordable, says Galxboy founder Thatiso Dube.

Thatiso Dube is the founder of Galxboy, a South African streetwear brand rooted in Hip-Hop and local fashion. Picture: Carlos Muchave

We chat with Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy — a proudly South African streetwear brand inspired by Hip-Hop and local culture — about fashion, the story behind Galxboy, and how it all began.

Thatiso, who also serves as Galxboy’s creative director, says: “In terms of the brand being a streetwear brand, we keep it street by being relevant in the streets, staying in the streets researching, and we get our trends from the streets.”

“In order to be street, you need to stay in the streets”

“Our goal is to bring people to places they are not used to. Basically, bridging the gap between luxury and streetwear and making it affordable for them says