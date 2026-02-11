News

Home » News

VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

11 February 2026

01:55 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents in Melville and Westdene staged a protest earlier today over prolonged water disruptions in their areas.

Community members gathered at the intersection of Main Road and Fourth Avenue on Wednesday morning, saying some households have been without running water for more than three weeks.

Protesters expressed growing anger, calling for immediate action and better communication from Johannesburg Water and the City of Johannesburg.

They say the deployment of water tankers has not been enough to meet daily needs, leaving families struggling to cope.

Residents also claim the utility is relying on short-term solutions rather than addressing what they believe are worsening infrastructure problems.

Johannesburg Water, however, has rejected suggestions that the system is failing. The entity says interventions are underway to restore and stabilise supply.

PICTURES BELOW:

Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Melville and Westdene residents protest lack of water supply
Melville resident Susan Jobson demonstrates as residents of Melville, Westdene and surrounding areas protest against the lack of water supply in their suburb and many parts of Johannesburg, 11 February 2026, along Main Street in Melville. Jobson has been without water for 16 days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

WATCH: Vandalism suspected to be behind Bree Street transformer fire in Joburg

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

gallery Human Rights Joburg Water Johannesburg Melville photography pictures water

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe
News DA blames Lesufi for taps running dry but has party member serving as deputy water minister
Politics Zille denies giving Steenhuisen the silent treatment as DA prepares to elect new leaders
News You won’t lose your SA citizenship anymore after moving abroad
News Lesufi apologises for ‘bath at a hotel’ remark amid Joburg water crisis – [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News