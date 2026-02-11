VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts

Community members gathered at the intersection of Main Road and Fourth Avenue on Wednesday morning, saying some households have been without running water for more than three weeks.
Protesters expressed growing anger, calling for immediate action and better communication from Johannesburg Water and the City of Johannesburg.
They say the deployment of water tankers has not been enough to meet daily needs, leaving families struggling to cope.
Residents also claim the utility is relying on short-term solutions rather than addressing what they believe are worsening infrastructure problems.
Johannesburg Water, however, has rejected suggestions that the system is failing. The entity says interventions are underway to restore and stabilise supply.
PICTURES BELOW:
