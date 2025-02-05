Volvo Car South Africa recalls three models

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced that Volvo Car South Africa is recalling three models after identifying a potential software failure.

Volvo notified the NCC of the recalls on Friday, 31 January.

It said it was recalling the XC90, which was made available for sale on 20 January 2023, the XC90, which was made available for sale on 29 October 2024, and the XC40 MY2024, which was made available for sale on 24 January 2024.

Its investigations have identified a potential software failure in the brake control module on the XC90 model, which was made available for sale in January 2023.

Volvo says, “In rare cases, this leads to a loss of braking support function.”

The XC90 model, which was available for sale on 29 October 2024, is being recalled due to a rod between the brake pedal and brake booster that may not have been assembled according to manufacturing specifications.

“If the rod detaches, the brake pedal will not work correctly,” said Volvo.

The last model, XC40 MY2024, has an issue related to the turn indicator system. According to Volvo Car South Africa, this could “in rare cases lead to a temporary loss of the left rear turn indicator function.”

Consumers who have these vehicles are urged to contact the supplier.

Cape Herb and Spice recalls

Cape Herb and Spice have also recalled various manufactured products between September 2023 and May 2024.

The affected products are Cape Herb and Spice Chilli & Garlic Seasoning, Cape Herb and Spice Black Peppercorns, Cape Herb and Spice, Cape Herb and Pink Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Salt & Pepper, Cape Herb and Spice Sea Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Seasoned Salt, and Cape Herb and Spice Sweet & Smokey BBQ.

The recall follows reports that the grinder mechanism breaks during use, resulting in a hard plastic object emitted from the grinder.

Consumers possessing these spices are urged to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier or point of purchase for a full refund.

