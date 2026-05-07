Vosloorus hit by sinkholes as the ground opens up amid severe weather [VIDEO]

Residents in Vosloorus are concerned about their safety after sinkholes formed in their backyards

The recent heavy rains have affected residents in Vosloorus, with the prevalent sinkholes in the area now worsening.

Community members affected by sinkholes in their backyards have accused the local government of lacking urgency. They are requesting to be relocated to a safer area amid the severe weather and the ongoing sinkhole issue.

No sense of urgency?

Thapelo Mkoni, an affected resident in the Vosloorus region, revealed that the sinkhole started developing in his yard around two years ago, which prompted the City of Ekurhuleni to demolish some of the affected structures, including backrooms and toilets.

Mkoni accused the municipality of having no sense of urgency in dealing with the matter. He says meetings with city officials were continuously postponed after they had already met with planning and demolition authorities.

“For now, the process is not moving; we’re still waiting for the municipality to respond to us.

“We’ve put in complaints and requests for them (municipality) to help us because it’s not safe here, it’s always raining and water floods there by the back.”

Written requests

He said the last time the community engaged with the municipality was in April, when they submitted requests and received a response via email and forms.

“But there has not been an actual meeting that was held, so that we have a way forward on what’s what.

“We were asked, as the affected families, to write down the things we need.”

Mkoni said he has requested temporary accommodation and for his home to be protected while the city repairs the sinkholes.

“Firstly, we wanted them to take us to a better place because we are not safe here and for them to guard our place since we will be moving.”

What about the children?

In a video by Phumzile Nkutha, Mkoni explains how the sinkhole floods during heavy rains and poses a risk to the children.

“There are children in this community, and they sometimes want to play by that big hole.

“So what we need now is a way forward and for the municipality to help.”

A resident from Vosloorus, Thapelo Mkoni, spoke to Phumzile Nkutha regarding the challenges of living with a sinkhole in his backyard. Video: Phumzile Nkutha

He also said that he did not realise the extent of the damage sinkholes would cause to his yard when a tractor-loader backhoe (TLB) was used to deal with them.

“After the demolition, I would see cracks on the bedroom walls where I stay.

“When the TLB was moving around here, digging up, it was moving by the stoep, so that made me experience more cracks by the kitchen and sitting room.

“It was a very scary thing to see.”

‘A really bad situation’

Mkoni relies on backroom renters for income and wants the municipality to help fix his place.

“I don’t know how long this is gonna take, but the situation is really bad,” he says in the video.

Mkoni said that everything in his life has changed since the sinkhole affected his yard.

“You know the lifestyle has changed, everything has changed.

“We no longer have proper toilets; we are using mobile toilets.

“Our life has changed a lot, so I wish the municipality could just help me and also rebuild my rooms because I am someone who is not working and I rely on the rooms.”

According to reports, the municipality says it faces a major challenge with sinkholes that historically contained dolomite (a white mineral found in sedimentary rocks), resulting in a backlog of sinkholes needing rehabilitation.

The city’s department has said it is in the process of temporarily relocating the affected families to alternative accommodation. Once they have been moved, rehabilitation work will be initiated to remove the sinkhole.