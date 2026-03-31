Major General Vuyisile Ncata appointed as new Eastern Cape top cop

The announcement was by Saps National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola in Bhisho.

Major General Vuyisile Ncata has been appointed as the South African Police Services (Saps) provincial commissioner in the Eastern Cape.

The announcement was made by Saps National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola in Bhisho on Tuesday.

Appointment

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotion of Major General Vuyisile Ncata to the rank of Lieutenant General and his appointment as the new Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape with effect from 01 April 2026.

“Lieutenant General Ncata brings with him 31 years of dedicated and distinguished service, having joined the service as a student constable in 1995,” Masemola said.

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Career

Born and bred in Kwazakele in Gqeberha, Ncata began his career at the Kwanobuhle Police Station and later trained as a Public Order Police (POP) member, serving as a unit commander.

Ncata spent the first ten years of his career in the Eastern Cape and later moved to the Western Cape, where he served as station commander at Langa Police Station in 2011.

In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier at Nyanga Police Station, where he served as station commander. He spent 18 years in the Western Cape, mostly in areas affected by gang violence.

In 2022, he was promoted to the rank of major general and returned to his home province to serve as the district commissioner of Nelson Mandela Bay, a position he has held to date.

Responsibility

Masemola said Ncata assumes responsibility at a critical time, when the Eastern Cape province is battling serious and violent crime.

“With your experience as a seasoned operational commander, I am confident in your ability to provide strong strategic direction and sound judgment, particularly at a time when crime patterns are evolving, and organised crime continues to rear its head in the Eastern Cape.

“I trust you to deal decisively with challenges mainly experienced by this province, such as your gang violence, murders, insurance murders, and other serious and violent crimes,” Masemola said.

Ncata’s appointment follows the retirement of Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene in February last year, with Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso serving as the acting provincial commissioner during this period.

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