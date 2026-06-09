Wanna see a lion? Here’s how much it will cost you in fines for going off-roading in the Kruger National Park

Beware of these fines before crossing the line at Kruger Park.

A wild detour in the Kruger National Park has sparked outrage and an official complaint. Those who are thinking of doing the same could find their pockets a lot lighter.

A complaint against a driver and safari company has been opened with the park after an open safari vehicle allegedly left the designated road during a lion sighting last week.

It is said that the vehicle’s movements may have prompted the lions to move towards the road.

It drew strong reactions online, with some calling for stricter enforcement in the industry and bans for those involved. Others said it was not representative of all tour operators.

While there has been no punishment announced yet, the park has strict rules and fines for those who leave the road.

Reckless and negligent driving can net you a R1 000 fine, leaving the road anywhere other than a parking area in a rest camp can see you charged R200. If the road you leave is deemed a no-entry road, it will cost R500. A more vague “inconsiderate driving” charge, which this may be seen as, can cost you R400.

Drivers who disobey the “rules of the road” will also be fined for:

Using an un-roadworthy, unregistered or unlicensed vehicle in the KNP (R500);

Overtaking in an unsafe manner, including overtaking on a crest of a hill, bend or any other place where vision is restricted (R500);

Neglecting to drive on the left-hand side of the road unless without obstructing or endangering or disturbing any animal (R200);

Neglect to give driving signals (R200); and

Reversing carelessly (R200).

Leaving the car

This latest incident comes just months after a tourist was fined R2 500 for leaving his vehicle during a lion sighting in the park.

He was filmed by another tourist near the Crocodile Bridge.

In another incident, a man filmed leaving his car and walking directly towards an elephant.

Speaking to The Citizen, Kruger spokesperson Rey Thakuli said their legal department will be dealing with those who break park rules.

Thakhuli said that while such behaviour is “not so common”, it remains a serious concern in the park.

Another concerning trend was parents letting their children hang out of the vehicle’s windows, posing a danger.

Alighting from a vehicle in an unauthorised place or protruding through an open vehicle, open door or open roof carries a fine of R500.

Speeding fines vary from R100 (between 61 and 64km/h in a 50km/h zone) to R1 500 (between 90 and 94km/h in a 50km/h zone), with court appearances for anything over 95km/h.

Fines have also been structured for people living in the park, which include a R500 fine for damaging buildings and a R50 fine for keeping livestock or poultry. Fines for late arrivals at the entrance and camp gates for staff members range from R500 to R1 500.

Visitors to the park are still encouraged to report rule-breakers to the local rangers, the Kruger National Park protection services or the public relations department. Be sure to note the time, date, place and registration number of the rule-breaker. Photographic evidence is also allowed.