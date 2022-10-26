War over Joburg mayoral chain far from over, despite DA victory

The tug-of-war over who will run Johannesburg is far from over. Mpho Phalatse may have won the battle by being reinstated as mayor after the court ruled her ouster illegal … but will the Democratic Alliance (DA) win the war? Before the ink was dry on the judge's signature, a second motion of no-confidence was lodged against Phalatse in the Joburg council. And while the high court victory may have seen a few champagne corks popping, the fresh motion may just lead to DA dronkverdriet (remorse over being drunk). It was a political groundhog day, and coalition members, hangers-on and...

The tug-of-war over who will run Johannesburg is far from over. Mpho Phalatse may have won the battle by being reinstated as mayor after the court ruled her ouster illegal … but will the Democratic Alliance (DA) win the war?

Before the ink was dry on the judge’s signature, a second motion of no-confidence was lodged against Phalatse in the Joburg council.

And while the high court victory may have seen a few champagne corks popping, the fresh motion may just lead to DA dronkverdriet (remorse over being drunk).

It was a political groundhog day, and coalition members, hangers-on and residents may soon get gatvol of the power-lust merry-go-round.

Second no-confidence vote likely to be same

The Patriotic Alliance’s Charles Cilliers said the outcome of the second no-confidence vote would likely be the same. The DA would be kicked out of office and replaced by another party.

For Phalatse, it’s the “what now” question that should inform her next step, following the high court victory. Her survival depends on it and will already hang in the balance the moment she goes back to work today.

What Phalatse really needs, she is not allowed to get. And the stability the city needs may have fallen by the wayside of power’s journey.

The DA’s politburo, its federal executive, forbade Phalatse to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), refusing to even hear her proposal on Sunday.

Helen Zille, who has been accused of undue interference in local government by coalition parties before, chairs the body.

DA spokesperson Richard Newton reiterated the party’s position: “The DA has always stood firm on not working with the EFF.”

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont suggests the veneer of the DA’s recurring tone on the red berets is rather thin.

He questioned how, without the EFF voting with the DA, budgets have been passed in other coalition hot seats, like Ekurhuleni.

He said: “Without the EFF’s vote, motions and budgets would not have passed.”

There is no formal agreement between the EFF and the DA but voting in a particular direction speaks volumes.

Newton shared the DA’s present position on Johannesburg: “We will go about governing the city in a manner that is in the best interests of the residents.

“No doubt the ANC will bring another motion and we will deal with that when it happens.”

DA does it again

The DA flexed its muscles after its high court victory, reminiscent of its public relations disaster after ignoring its coalition partners in its Cedarberg election win last week.

Dean Macpherson, the DA’s shadow member for trade and industry, led the party’s charge of arrogance on social media.

He tweeted: “Just a reminder it was only the DA that went to court to bring the coalition government back in to Johannesburg after the ANC’s illegal power grab. All the others just sat on their hands.”

Beaumont told The Citizen the DA may have forgotten that ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni was instrumental in exposing the lack of a quorum when city officials contemplated the motion against Phalatse. This rendered the process against Phalatse null and void along with whatever decisions temporary ANC mayor Dada Morero may have made.

The DA played no hand in finding Phalatse’s golden ticket, but it took the credit.

In a repeat of his sentiment over the Cedarberg spat, Freedom Front leader Corne Mulder responded to Macpherson on Twitter: “Why is humility such a difficult concept to grasp. First applicant was Mpho Phalatse in capacity as exec mayor. [The] court case was not discussed in any City of Joburg coalition structures. No other party that I am aware of was approached to join.

“It’s not a good time to make new enemies.”

Macpherson carried on posting glory yesterday, also tweeting: “If Dada Morero is still driving around in the mayoral vehicle, I hope [the Joburg metro police] will arrest him for car theft.”

Morero set a record in 21st-century politics. His tenure in office was 10 days shorter than that of former British prime minister Liz Truss, who managed 45 days.

Until yesterday, Truss owned that raspberry.

