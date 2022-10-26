Hein Kaiser
26 Oct 2022
War over Joburg mayoral chain far from over, despite DA victory

The Patriotic Alliance says the outcome of the second no-confidence vote will likely be the same.

Democratic Alliance (DA)’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse (L) and Mayoral Committee for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department councillor Michael Sun aarrives at South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, 19 October 2022, to challenge a council decision to remove her from the mayoral office. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The tug-of-war over who will run Johannesburg is far from over. Mpho Phalatse may have won the battle by being reinstated as mayor after the court ruled her ouster illegal … but will the Democratic Alliance (DA) win the war? Before the ink was dry on the judge's signature, a second motion of no-confidence was lodged against Phalatse in the Joburg council. And while the high court victory may have seen a few champagne corks popping, the fresh motion may just lead to DA dronkverdriet (remorse over being drunk). It was a political groundhog day, and coalition members, hangers-on and...

