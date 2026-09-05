WARNING: Joburg hit by severe weather conditions – These routes have been affected [VIDEO]

The South African Weather Service issued a Level 5 storm warning for Gauteng. urging residents to prepare for flooding, hail and damaging winds.

Severe weather has caused widespread disruption across Johannesburg, with fallen trees blocking roads, damaging a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle and forcing emergency crews to respond to multiple incidents across the city.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 5 storm warning for Gauteng. Residents have been urged to prepare for flooding, hail, excessive lightning and strong winds.

The JMPD has urged all motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution on the roads on Saturday, due to adverse weather conditions and high winds affecting various parts of the city.

Hazardous conditions

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the severe weather has caused waterlogged soil and uprooted trees, leading to multiple road obstructions and hazardous driving conditions across Johannesburg.

“Currently, Cooper and Beryl Street in Cyrildene, near Athlone Girls’ High School, is blocked due to a large tree that has fallen across the roadway, completely obstructing traffic flow.”

Affected routes

Fihla added that fallen trees and storm debris have caused significant traffic disruptions across several key routes.

“Intersections at Church Street and 14th Avenue in Mayfair, as well as Beatrice Street and Princes Avenue in Windsor, are currently obstructed, with motorists advised to reroute via nearby side streets like Central Road, Bird Street, Countesses Avenue, or Rifle Range Road.”

In Witpoortjie, a severe incident occurred at 545 Glen William Street and Hendrik Boom Street where a large tree fell onto a JMPD vehicle; the road is completely closed while emergency crews respond, and traffic is being diverted to Generaal Pienaar Avenue or Prospect Street.

Highway access

Fihla said highway access is also impacted, as debris is obstructing the Smit Street M1 on-ramp in Braamfontein and a fallen tree is blocking the M1 11th Avenue off-ramp near Houghton, causing back-ups onto the main carriageway.

“Drivers heading to the M1 should consider using alternative ramps such as Carr Street, Empire Road, Glenhove Road, or Riviera Road.”

Warning

He said emergency response teams, alongside Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), have been dispatched to clear the debris.

“JMPD Officers are on-site to assist with traffic diversion. Wet roads significantly increase stopping distances.

“Maintain a safe gap from the vehicle ahead. Ensure your headlights are switched on to improve visibility in heavy rain. Be alert for fallen branches, loose power lines, and pooling water, especially near heavily treed residential areas. Avoid low-lying bridges or roads with running water. Turn around and seek an alternative route,” Fihla said.

Fihla also urged motorists to grant right of way to first responders, JMPD units, and maintenance crews attending to incidents.

Stay at home

Stay home. That’s the government’s urgent advice as severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds threaten large parts of the country.

The storms could also complicate Saturday’s decisive Springbok-All Blacks clash at FNB Stadium.

Severe weather is expected to move across Johannesburg around the same time as the showdown kicks off shortly after 5pm, potentially placing tens of thousands of spectators and both teams at risk.

VERIFIED: Footage of weather-damage to an apartment building in Linden, Johannesburg.



The incident occurred during the bout of heavy winds yesterday afternoon.



No injuries were reported, eight families were evacuated.



The neighbour who took the video told EWN… (below) KJ pic.twitter.com/jMHQpKAWV2 September 5, 2026

Fallen trees

To report fallen trees, flooded roadways, or traffic signal outages, please contact the relevant City services immediately: