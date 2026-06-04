WEATHER WARNING: Mercury plunges in Joburg as cold front grips Gauteng

The cold front is expected to blanket most parts of Johannesburg into the weekend, bringing wet and windy conditions.

Johannesburg is bracing for icy nights as a cold front sweeps across Gauteng, with temperatures set to plunge close to freezing.

Emergency Services have urged residents to keep warm and exercise caution as the chill intensifies.

From Thursday, 4 June, the cold front is expected to blanket most parts of Johannesburg into the weekend, bringing wet and windy conditions.

Residents are advised to brace for the cold and take extra precautions at home.

Cold weather

The cold weather is a stark reminder that winter is in full swing, and South Africans should keep warm.

Gauteng Weather has forecast that the mercury in Johannesburg on Friday will drop to 2°C, with a high of 19°C, and wet, windy conditions.

Pretoria is forecast to have a temperature of 4°C, a high of 21°C, and wet, windy conditions.

Alert

As the weather in Gauteng gets colder, emergency services are on high alert to handle any incidents that may occur.

The drop in temperatures means residents throughout the City of Johannesburg will be forced to use a variety of heating devices to keep warm.

This can make them vulnerable to home fires if heating devices are used unsafely or left unattended.

Precautions

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will be on alert during the cold spell.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as heaters, braizers or imbaula, not to leave them unattended while in use, to prevent fire incidents at home.

“Residents using braizers are reminded to use them in a well-ventilated area, and to take them outside before going to bed.

“Heaters and candles must not be left unattended while in use. Also, monitor young children around heating devices to prevent burns and injuries,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Units will be monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies which might occur.

Residents are urged to call our Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.