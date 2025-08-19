WATCH: A small coffin, a big loss: Eldorado Park mourns 4-year-old Nikita

The community of Eldorado Park gathered at the Don Mateman Hall to bid a final farewell to Nikita during an emotional funeral service.

The funeral of Nikita, as she was known, was attended by family, community members, a delegation of politicians and activists.

Politicians and community activists attend the funeral service of Nikita at Don Mateman hall in Eldorado Park. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Eldorado Park residents have been on high alert after they initially contacted authorities about child abuse in the area.

Last Wednesday, South African Police Service (Saps) responded to a complaint that Nikita’s stepfather was physically abusing the child.

Upon arrival, the officers were directed to a locked backyard shack, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Masondo stated that upon entering the shack, police discovered a man with a young boy and girl.

They noticed the girl lying on the bed with visible head injuries, bruises, and a swollen eye.

The man, who claimed to be the children’s father, was unable to give a satisfactory explanation for the girl’s condition.

He was arrested on the spot, and the girl was urgently taken to a nearby medical facility.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where she remained for two days before tragically succumbing to her injuries.

Child abuse case: Eldorado Park parents abandon bail

During the court proceedings, the State revealed that both the ma and the child’s mother had opted to abandon their bail applications.

Following this, the prosecution requested a postponement to allow for further investigation into the matter.

The case was subsequently adjourned to 9 October, with both accused remaining in custody until their next appearance.

