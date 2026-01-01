WATCH: Cheeky viral accommodation review lands holidaymaker in trouble with owner

A man on holiday in the Eastern Cape landed himself in trouble with the owner of his accommodation after a comedic review.

A man’s tongue-in-cheek review of his holiday accommodation has caused more of a stir than he bargained for.

The comedic tour of the Eastern Cape holiday spot was widely shared via Whatsapp groups and social media, despite the man not posting it himself.

He has since had to explain the situation after a backlash from the owner.

Review of unfinished digs

What begins as a promotional video for the accommodation quickly turns into a comedy sketch as the man highlights exposed nails and an incomplete deck.

Inside, he runs his audience through the “beautiful interior design” featuring boarded walls, a makeshift kitchen and lockless doors.

“What’s nice about this cupboard is that you’ve got such oodles of space and you don’t ever have to worry about damp either, because there are no doors. Your clothes are always aerated,” he jokes.

He then moved to the bathroom, highlighting the “psilocybin shower” adorned with mushrooms.

“If you get bored, you can always lick yourself into happiness in the shower,” he mused.

The video concludes with the man crouching alongside a fan, which produces a frantic rumbling noise.

WATCH: The tour

Viral spread

Social media posts about the video received mixed reactions, with most appreciating the sense of humour, while others began questioning the owner.

The impromptu holiday realtor, Craig Morris, explained that he knew in advance that the unit was unfinished and made the video to share with close friends as a joke.

“The owner did it as a temporary thing to help me out, as there was no other accommodation in the area,” Morris posted on Facebook.

“I actually never even posted it. Just sent it to two close mates and it’s taken off.”

Morris stated that the owner was not as amused as the audience, and his attempts to control the digital spread had not worked.

“Now the owner is livid, and I’ve been trying to stop the spread, but it seems to have gone everywhere.

“No name or address was mentioned. Thank God [because] I’ve been taking serious heat from the owner,” Morris concluded.

The Citizen has reached out to Morris via his social media platform for further comment. His response will be added once received.

