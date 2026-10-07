WATCH: Community celebrates as local artist remains behind bars after bail hearing gets postponed

Accused remains behind bars as bail hearing postponed to Friday.

A bail hearing for an alleged gender-based violence perpetrator has been postponed to Friday, 9 September 2026, in the Free State.

The 28-year-old man appeared at the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly beating his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The victim suffered intense blows that landed her in the ICU. It is reported that the brutal attack took place at the victim’s place of residence late last month.

The prosecution said it is waiting for police to provide missing information about the accused before his bail application can resume.

Speaking to The Citizen, the victim’s mother said they are confident the accused will not get bail.

“Bail is not promising, they have a lot of proof, just a few details need to be finalised. So far we are pleased with him remaining behind bars, we are positively looking forward to Friday’s hearing”.

Call to keep the accused behind bars

Community members protested outside the court, lay on the ground to support the victim and sang songs against the accused.

Community members gather outside Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court to stand against GBVF. Video: Molemo Tladi/ The Citizen.

The victim’s uncle noted that the case has brought multiple political parties together to petition for the accused to remain behind bars.

“We will keep applying pressure. We will bring that petition on Friday to oppose this bail.

“We are very grateful to the community for coming out in numbers to support us during these difficult times”.

One resident had earlier shared their frustration with The Citizen.

“He cannot be roaming the streets after this. We are tired of men getting away with treating our girls like punching bags”.

Are the President’s measures to tackle GBVF being taken serious?

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on 29 September 2026, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) cases are still on the rise.

Ramaphosa announced immediate measures aimed at improving the response to GBVF and serious violent crime.

The measures include:

A national case recovery operation to audit unresolved murders and sexual offences within 60 days;

A funded plan within 60 days to reduce forensic backlogs and set turnaround standards;

Municipal women’s safety audits to identify hazards like broken streetlights and unsafe transport routes within 60 days; and

A coordinated legislative package within 60 days to address alcohol-related violence.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of feminist organisation Wise 4 Afrika, said the announcement was “nothing new”, pointing to previous government interventions that had failed to produce tangible results.