WATCH: Designer Ephymol wows with his latest men’s wear collection at SA Fashion week

Step into the world of Ephraim Molingoana, South Africa’s trailblazing designer and former model, known for his high-energy, innovative flair. With years at the forefront of men's fashion, he’s celebrating a milestone: his 43rd collection!

Get ready for a vibrant and fresh take on fashion as 2025 promises to redefine style.

Men’s fashion will set the tone for the 2025 autumn and winter seasons if the latest Ephymol collection is anything to go by.

Don’t miss this fashion revolution.

The Citizen fashion desk tells you more about what the gents can wear in the upcoming season.

At the forefront of South African men’s fashion, designer and firmer model Ephraim Molingoana, known for his high energy and innovative approach, has been a trailblazer in the industry for over 20 years.

Celebrating his 43rd fashion collection, the designer is excited and jovial about his latest Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

With his label, Ephymol, he has consistently challenged traditional notions of men’s wear, proving that there’s much more to it than just chinos and blazers.

He’s created designs for celebrities and personalities who are always pushing the boundaries.

He’s also a favourite of The Citizen’s videographer ,Carlos, proving that his fashion voice to Mzansi men shines through.

Last night, during the South African Fashion Week show, Ephymol took the audience by storm with his bold use of texture, fabric, and eye-catching elements like sequins and a distinct local flair.

His collection, which could have been titled “Monochrome with Kasi Flavour,” was a stunning ode to South Africa’s vibrant township culture, with sleek black-and-white designs that told a rich, visual story.

Ephymol’s unique twist on men’s wear had the crowd mesmerised, with looks that catered to every man — from the classic gentleman to the trendsetter, and even the younger generation discovering their style.

Each piece was a blend of sophistication and edge, striking a perfect fashion match.