By Cornelia Le Roux
Digital Deputy News Editor
21 Jul 2023
7:40 pm

WATCH: Elderly victim in viral assault video refuses to open case against advocate

A shock video of the victim's alleged assault by a well-known Pretoria advocate has resurfaced, sparking widespread outcry and police action.

viral video assault vaughn victor hennenman free state
A video circulated online of the assault of a woman on a farm, in Hennendal, sparked outrage on social media and concern among the public, with many demanding action. Photo: Twitter @EFFSouthAfrica

Antjie Bochedi, the 63-year-old woman who has been identified as the victim of an alleged assault by liquidator advocate Vaughn Victor in 2020, told Hennenman police on Thursday that she does not want to lay any charges.

In disturbing video footage which sent shockwaves through Mzansi after it resurfaced online, a man can be seen humiliating and assaulting a domestic worker on a farm in the Hennenman area, in the Free State. 

 In a statement, Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General  Baile Motswenyane said she instructed police detectives to investigate the incident, as well as identify and locate the victim.

“Police in the Free State take note of a video doing the rounds on the social media of a woman who appears to be seriously tortured by perpetrators,” she added.

WATCH: Woman’s assault filmed on Free State farm

Advocate claims video is part of smear campaign

Netwerk24 reported that Victor – the liquidator of Tariomix, Forever Diamonds & Gold (FDG), owned by Gauteng diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg – claimed that the video was part of a smear campaign against him.

The Pretoria-based attorney made the headlines in May this year for surviving an attempted hit.

He said he will give his full cooperation to the police, but reserved further comment. This because the sensitive details of other elements of the smear campaign could not be made public at this time.

Victim assaulted during interrogation about farm murders

According to the publication, the assault took place on the Hills family farm, in Hennenberg, following the murder of 56-year-old Pieter Hills and his 26-year-old son, Eddie, on 5 November 2020.

Bochedi and Maria Khumalo apparently made the grim discovery in the farmhouse in the absence of Pieter’s wife, Antoinette, and daughter, Carmen.

Pieter was already dead when they arrived at the scene, while Eddie died later in hospital after he was admitted in a critical condition.

Antoinette and Carmen reportedly asked Victor to act as the family spokesperson.

The incident depicted in the viral video, apparently took place on 9 November 2020 when Victor questioned Bochedi and other farm workers about the murders.

He was accompanied by behavioural specialists Amorie Kemp and Wendy Nickland who study people’s facial expressions to determine whether they are lying.

Nickland allegedly filmed the incident on her cellphone.

