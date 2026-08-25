WATCH: Five years on, Babita Deokaran’s family still demands answers

Family and political leaders gather for the Babita Deokaran memorial, honouring her fight against corruption and seeking justice.

Family, political leaders and supporters gathered outside Babita Deokaran’s home for a memorial service.

The memorial marked five years since the whistle-blower was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home.

Activists demonstrate and remember corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran, 23 August 2026, in Mondeor, Johannesburg, on the fifth anniversary of her murder outside her home. Organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and supported by various groups, flowers were laid outside her home, with the Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, also attending. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Her brother, Rajesh Deokaran, said the family remains focused on finding those behind her assassination.

“We want the mastermind,” he said, stressing that the convicted gunmen could not have acted alone.

Rajesh said the family refused to remain silent after Babita’s killing.

Police minister vows continued focus at Babita Deokaran memorial

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia described the site as a place of unbearable sadness.

Cachalia said she stood against corruption on behalf of South Africans.

The minister said six people had been sentenced for their roles in the killing.

Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia is seen as activists demonstrate and remember corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran, 23 August 2026, in Mondeor, Johannesburg, on the fifth anniversary of her murder outside her home. Organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and supported by various groups, the event saw flowers laid outside her home. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

However, he stressed that the investigation remains unfinished.

The minister met Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation investigators about three weeks ago.

He plans monthly meetings while efforts continue to identify those behind the assassination.

Calls for answers over corruption

DA MP Jack Bloom questioned whether those linked to the corruption network faced justice.

He said Babita’s work exposed serious corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Bloom questioned how the investigation was handled and alleged failures by authorities.

He said outstanding information from the Gauteng Department of Health remained important to investigators.

He questioned why an official linked to the case had not been arrested.

Renu Williams, the sister of corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran, is seen as activists demonstrate, 23 August 2026, in Mondeor, Johannesburg, on the fifth anniversary of Babita’s murder outside her home. Organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and supported by various groups, flowers were laid outside her home, with the Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, also attending. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bloom said the Gauteng legislature had unanimously resolved to honour Deokaran’s legacy.

However, he said the department had failed to report back within six months.

Speakers said remembering Deokaran must remain part of the fight against corruption.

Her family continues seeking answers about who ordered her killing and why.

They want those who financed and ordered the assassination brought before the courts.

The memorial renewed calls for accountability over corruption within public institutions.