WATCH: Four suspects arrested as police uncover drug lab near Harties

Police seized four firearms and equipment allegedly used to manufacture drugs during an intelligence-driven operation.

Hartbeespoortdam police have arrested four suspects at an apparent drug laboratory, which was uncovered during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday.

The four suspects, a 39-year-old Zimbabwean national, male, and three females aged between 23 and 29, were found in possession of four firearms – including a rifle and three handguns – at a plot in Scheerpoort, North West.

Four suspects arrested at Hartbeespoort plot

Police seized four firearms during the operation. Picture: Saps

This is after Hartbeespoortdam South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Prevention members received information regarding suspected illegal activities at the property.

Saps said in a statement that the suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dealing and manufacturing drugs.

They were arrested by Brits Crime Intelligence and Hartbeespoortdam K9 officers after information was forwarded to them for further intelligence gathering and verification.

“Upon arrival at the identified address this morning, members found three females and one male. A search of the premises uncovered what appeared to be a drug laboratory, with processed drugs, a drug production mixture and equipment allegedly used in the manufacturing of drugs,” Saps said.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court soon.

Ongoing investigation

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams said the police remain committed to dismantling organised crime syndicates involved in manufacturing and distributing drugs.

Adams sent a stern warning to criminals that Saps remained resolute and relentless in the fight against crime.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the matter continue, as they also work towards determining the value of the seized drugs.