WATCH: Kempton Park residents picket after fifth body of woman found in two months

South Africans protest in Kempton Park after five women's bodies were found in two months, raising fears that a serial killer could be targeting women.

South Africans have gathered in Kempton Park for protests amid fears that a serial killer could be targeting women.

On Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) warned women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of the bodies of five women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The latest body was discovered in Olifantsfontein near Kempton Park on Monday morning. A passerby walking to work found her lying on the side of the road and alerted the police.

The spot where the fifth body was found is near the old Comair aviation training centre on the R21. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police believe the woman may have been dumped there between Sunday night and Monday morning. Law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Another body was discovered on Saturday evening.

The area where three bodies were dumped in Kempton Park. Picture: Hein Kaiser

“Preliminary information gathered by detectives indicates concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies of the women were found half naked and with visible bruising, and the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity,” said Mathe.

“While investigations are still underway and Saps has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations.”

Caution to women in Kempton Park

Two of the bodies are yet to be identified.

Women in and around Kempton Park are urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.

Meanwhile, a dedicated multidisciplinary task team has been established to investigate these cases and determine whether the incidents are linked.

Saps has appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation, particularly residents, motorists, security personnel, and community members who may have observed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield and surrounding areas, to come forward.

WATCH: Why were we not told?

Lumka Maqubela from the Girl2Woman Foundation told The Citizen: “The reason for this picket today is that we decided to come together as a community, NGOs and faith-based organisations to question the police why we were never notified as soon as the second body was found.

“What has come to our attention is that all these murders happened in the same sequence; hence, there are suspicions of a serial killer on the loose. A fifth body was found today. No one from the police came to notify us. That’s the reason for the picket.”

However, Mathe said there was no delay, as police alerted the public after the first body was discovered in July.

‘We are living in fear’ – community leader

A community leader in Kempton Park said they have been living in fear in the area.

“I have been dealing with issues like these in this community. I believe our voices were heard at the Kempton Park police station today, and I trust they will be taken seriously. We are living in fear; I literally stopped jogging in public spaces since last September.”

‘We don’t feel safe’

Another community member told The Citizen: “We’re standing here in a spot where one of the victims was found. We feel unsafe as a community because my wife is a runner as well. It just does not feel safe to be around here anymore.”