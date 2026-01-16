WATCH: Kruger National Park limited to essential services as bridges and roads crumble

All tourism activities have been suspended in the park with only vehicles providing supplies or shuttling people out of the park allowed.

Access is to the Kruger National Park (KNP) is becoming increasingly limited as rain persists in the far north-east of the country.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been battered with heavy rains throughout the week, destroying infrastructure and claiming the lives of at least nine people in Limpopo alone.

The majestic bush setting of the KNP has been swamped by large bodies of water that engulfed visitor camps, staff accommodation and bridges.

Bridge separating from riverbank

South African National Parks (SANParks) stated on Friday morning that the water level of the Letaba River had subsided, but two keys bridges later showed extensive damage.

The H14 at the Letaba low water bridge, which connects the Phalaborwa Gate and the Mopani Rest Camp was fully submerged by 9.30am on Friday.

Video shared by SANParks later in the day shows the Letaba high water bridge covered in debris and inaccessible even by foot.

The video showed how the water had washed away much of the earth where the bridge’s abutment meets the riverbank.

WATCH: Footage from the Letaba high water bridge, followed by scenes from the Satara Rest Camp area.

Video: Supplied by SANParks.

Damaged roads in the north of park have left the area inaccessible, the Satara Rest Camp in the southern half of the park was submerged in water as of Friday morning.

“Affected staff have been successfully evacuated. No injuries have been reported. Satara Rest Camp will be closed as water supply and electricity is disrupted,” SANParks spokesperson JP Louw confirmed.

Video: Supplied by SANParks.

Essential access only

Day visitation has been suspended since Thursday, while guest evacuations resulted in the abandonment of holiday provisions.

“Guests will be contacted to arrange collection of their possessions left in the camp once the risk assessments have been completed,” Louw confirmed.

Access across the park has been limited to essential services only, including certain shuttles and overnight visitors to select camps.

“With immediate effect, access to the park will be strictly limited to essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers, subject to proof of confirmed flight bookings, guests with existing overnight bookings at Berg en Dal, Pretoriuskop and Skukuza rest camps as well as essential staff members,” Louw stated.

“All tourism activities, including guided game drives and bush walks, remain suspended. Many internal roads are saturated, damaged, or inaccessible, making it unsafe to conduct these activities at present,” he concluded.

Video: Supplied by SANParks.

Limpopo roads closed

Those travelling to areas around the KNP should note the major routes affected by the flooding.

The R527 in the Hoedspruit area,

R40 next to Maseke Game Reserve,

R71 between Gravelotte and Phalaborwa,

R36 between the Oaks and Ofcolaco,

R578 (Selwana road) near Makhuva,

R526 between R40 intersection and Gravelotte, and

R529 from the Greater Letaba bridge to Eiland road.

The R71 towards Phalaborwa has also been closed due to rain, as has the R40 around the Phalaborwa area.

The R524 from Louis Trichardt to Punda Maria Gate via Thohoyandou has major portions destroyed.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba gave an emotional address on Friday afternoon, relaying the extent of the damage across the province.

“The devastation inflicted upon our communities, our infrastructure, and tragically, the loss of lives can never be overstated,” the Premier said.

