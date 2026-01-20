WATCH: Licensing concerns emerge in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport incident

According to Gauteng Transport spokesperson, preliminary reports indicate Vanderbijlpark scholar transport driver may have been unlicenced

On Monday, at least 12 school pupils lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

The accident occurred on Fred Droste Road, also known as R553, at around 7am when the minibus carrying the children collided with a side tipper truck.

A rescue worker (2nd L) comforts a woman at the scene of an accident, where a minibus carrying school students collided with a truck killing 12 pupils, in Vanderbijlpark on 19 January 2026. Picture: John MKHIZE / AFP

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told reporters at the scene that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

This comes after witnesses at the scene said that the minibus driver allegedly tried to overtake multiple vehicles when the accident occurred.

Driver allegedly operating without licence

According to Newzroom Afrika, preliminary reports indicate that both the driver of the scholar transport and the vehicle involved in the crash might have been unlicensed.

Gauteng Transport spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, says that an investigation into these licensing concerns has been launched.

Mpya has also urged parents to make sure that the vehicles that transport their children to school are roadworthy and registered with the department of transport.