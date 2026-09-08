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WATCH: Light aircraft crashes into Midrand business complex, leaves two injured

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

8 September 2026

07:17 pm

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Light aircraft crashed into business complex in Randjesfontein Midrand, leaving two occupants injured and under medical treatment.

Light aircraft crashes into Midrand business complex, leaving two injured

Picture: City of Joburg EMS

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A light aircraft crashed into a business complex in Randjesfontein, Midrand, leaving two occupants injured and law enforcement investigating the incident.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the crash occurred at a business complex on Old Pretoria Road and New Road.

Randjesfontein light aircraft crash leaves two injured

“At this stage, two occupants sustain injuries. We’ve got our private ambulance services on site treating the patients,” EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

According to media reports, emergency responders found a man and a woman inside the light aircraft, and a bystander helped them out of the plane before EMS arrived.

Mulaudzi said that the South African Police Service (Saps) and local Grand Central Fire were on the scene, and the relevant authorities will investigate the crash.

Watch the aftermath of the crash here:

*This is a developing story.

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