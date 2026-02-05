News

WATCH LIVE: Madlanga Commission to hear from Brigadier Matjeng

A new witness, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, will take the stand in Pretoria today, the Madlanga Commission has decided to name witnesses at the last moment due to safety concerns.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng will take the stand at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday.

According to the evidence, tenderpreneur Cat Matlala made payments that appear to be intended for Brigadier Matjeng in the police’s finance section.

A new special task team has been put into place to further investigate police and Ekurhuleni metro officials who were implicated in the case.

NOW WATCH: Madlanga commission: Witness F claims he was sent to arrest Musa Khawula, netizens erupt

