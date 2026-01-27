News

Home » News

WATCH LIVE: Major-General Lesetja  Senona testifies at Madlanga commission

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

1 minute read

27 January 2026

01:57 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Madlanga commission entered day 47 on Tuesday morning, with KZN Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona testifying.

Minister of Police claim

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona returned to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday to respond to allegations that he assisted Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in securing a lucrative R360 million South African Police Service contract.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu implicated Senona during his testimony.

Senona briefly appeared at the Madlanga commission last month and an agreement was reached for his testimony to continue in January.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

ALSO WATCH: Public participates in parliamentary ad hoc committee probing allegations against police

Read more on these topics

corruption fraud KZN SAPS Madlanga commission South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime How global cybercrime syndicate operating in Joburg was taken down
South Africa Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu’s remains found in Mozambique
News Multi-billion-rand global crime operation taken down in Bryanston
News KZN Hawks head accuses Mkhwanazi of threatening him after Matlala’s testimony
News The Trump effect? Fewer Americans visited SA in December as Russian tourist numbers surged

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp