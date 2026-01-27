WATCH LIVE: Public participates in parliamentary ad hoc committee probing allegations against police

The parliamentary ad hoc committee gives members of the public an opportunity to take part in the process..

The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of political interference and corruption within the South African Police Service is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to commence with its public participation process.

Members of the public get the opportunity to submit oral evidence to the committee.

The ad hoc committee was established to probe allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who has accused senior figures within the South African Police Service of political interference and corruption.

Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee receives final extension

Committee chairperson and ANC MP, Soviet Lekganyane, announced last week that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza had approved a second extension for the committee’s work.

“This is the second and last extension that will end on 20 February 2026,” Lekganyane said.

He added that anyone implicated in the committee’s final report would be informed and given an opportunity to respond.

ALSO WATCH: Scholar transport operators leave children stranded as they down tools