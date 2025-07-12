WATCH LIVE: State funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza

Former deputy president David Mabuza's state funeral will be conducted with military ceremonial honours.

Former deputy president David Mabuza is being laid to rest on Saturday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

Former deputy president David Mabuza is being laid to rest on Saturday.

Mabuza passed away in a Sandton hospital on 3 July after battling ill health.

WATCH: State funeral of David Mabuza

A category 2 state funeral is being held at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela at 9am. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Proceedings started with a private ceremony at the family home at 7am on Saturday morning.

