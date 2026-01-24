News

WATCH LIVE: Victims of Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash laid to rest

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

24 January 2026

09:31 am

Vanderbijlpark scholar transport accident taxis

Emergency personnel at the scene where a scholar transport vehicle crashed on 19 January 2026 in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

A funeral service for some of the 14 young victims of a horror crash between a scholar transport vehicle and a truck is being held in Sebokeng on Saturday.

The 22-year-old driver of the transport was caught on camera overtaking several cars before colliding head-on with the truck on Monday morning.

Ayanda Dludla appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He is charged with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of driving without a valid Professional Driving Permit, and one count of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

He abandoned his bid for bail.

A memorial service for the 14 victims was held on Friday, where family members grieved openly and shared their shock at the incident. They called for justice and demanded action to address rogue scholar transport operators.

WATCH: The funeral service

