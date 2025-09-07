WATCH: ‘Tomorrow, I am taking your licence’ – Inside MMC’s Joburg nightclub raids

The MMC also cracked down on shebeens in Orange Farm, ordering a total shutdown of establishments in the area.

The noise and chaos of Joburg’s nightclubs fell silent this weekend when MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, rolled into town.

Metro Police escorted the politician as they hit the streets to enforce bylaws, call out lawlessness, and shut down establishments that were breaking the rules.

Residents near Joburg nightlife hotspots have long complained about drunk driving, noise, litter, and venues staying open beyond the 2am curfew.

‘Who is the owner here?’

In a series of images and videos posted to social media over the course of the weekend, Tshwaku was seen trying to deal with the problems.

In one clip, he can be seen giving a driver a talking-to, while in another, he confronts a staff member at a nightclub in Maboneng Precinct about not shutting down for curfew.

“Who is the owner here? What time is it now? You close at 2am. You see what is happening here? Why are you open at this time?” he asked.

As he told patrons to leave, he promised to take more serious action against the establishment.

“Where is the owner? What is wrong with you? When we come back tomorrow and you are open, we will take away your licence”.

WATCH: Tshwaku demands to speak to a nightclub owner

Day two of targeted operations in Maboneng is underway. The MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, is actively tackling lawlessness and enforcing by-law compliance across the nightlife precinct.

‘Go home’

Hours earlier, he cut the music and demanded that people leave a club downtown.

“The club is closed. We will give you 10 minutes to please get out of this club.”

Patrons were not impressed, with some shouting at him and others ignoring the instruction.

Orange Farm shut down after underage children found in clubs

The MMC also cracked down on a number of shebeens and clubs in Orange Farm, south of the city. There, he received a tip-off “regarding a fatal shooting allegedly carried out by a gang member”.

He also witnessed several distressing sights and ordered a total shutdown of establishments in the area.

“During the Orange Farm nightlife operations, underage children were found in several non-compliant shebeens/taverns. All tarvens must shut down until the situation in Orange Farm normalises,” Tshhwaku said.

WATCH: Tshwaku explains the problems found

During the Orange farm nightlife operations, underage children were found in several non complaint shebeens/tarvens.



During the Orange farm nightlife operations, underage children were found in several non complaint shebeens/tarvens.

All tarvens must shutdown until the situation in Orange farm normalises.

Liquor outlets shut, follow-ups planned

The operations led to the closure of at least 15 “notorious liquor outlets”.

“These outlets were linked to gang activities, including robberies, assaults, and public disturbances, as part of ongoing efforts to restore order and protect residents,” he said.

He vowed that operations and surveillance would continue.

“We will conduct continuous patrols over the next seven-day period and gather Intelligence to monitor gang activity and prevent its re-emergence.

“Furthermore, sessions with community members will be held to promote lawful business practices and strengthen local safety partnerships.”

