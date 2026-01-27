WATCH: Patricia de Lille reviews South Africa’s tourism performance

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille briefs the media and key tourism stakeholders about the performance of the tourism sector over the festive period.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille briefed the media on Tuesday on South Africa’s tourism performance, including an overview of recent trends following the festive period.

De Lille spoke about using AI tools in tourism to boost the sector and help tourists navigate the country better.

The minister also spoke about how South Africa can use influencers and content creators to boost tourism.

She referred to IShowSpeed’s viral tour of South Africa and how the YouTuber managed to amass millions of views during his live stream, where he visited Cape Town and Johannesburg.

