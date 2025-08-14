WATCH: How Rosebank Mall is paying less for electricity and fighting outage scourge

A new hybrid energy system is powering the mall into the future using AI and other clever innovations.

An innovative sustainable energy management system was unveiled at Rosebank Mall this week, giving South Africans a glimpse of how to cut costs and keep the lights on in a city plagued by power outages.

A first of its kind

The newly unveiled energy project at Rosebank Mall is the first of its kind in South Africa.

Multiple components have been incorporated into a microgrid, which not only allows for the mall to be fully operational during load shedding but also maximises cost savings.

It does this by purchasing energy at lower off-peak rates and utilising it during peak times through energy arbitrage.

This provides Rosebank Mall with more energy independence than your average commercial space.

Just the batteries can power up the whole mall for two hours.

When incorporating the generators, the durations expand. The generators used in this system were upgraded to blend natural gas with diesel. This reduces fuel consumption by more than 50% cutting fuel costs as well.

Strategic perspective

Wally Webber of Utenergy said the project shows that sustainability and energy returns don’t have to be opposites.

National utilities manager of Hyprop, Jacques Vosloo, excitedly said, “Today we’re not just switching on a power system, we’re unveiling a bold new way of managing energy in a retail environment”.

He further emphasised how this project is one of the largest of its kind in South Africa.

It promises to deliver not only financial returns and savings but also provide their tenants with the certainty that they will be able to trade uninterrupted, regardless of what the grid is doing.

The general manager of Rosebank Mall, Muhammad Varachia, said it is a turning point in South African retail infrastructure.

“What we’ve activated here in Rosebank Mall is what we believe to be the largest hybrid system in the retail sector.

It features a 7.2 megawatt power battery, a 4.5 megawatt inverter and a dual fuel generator. All seamlessly managed by smart controls that optimise everything in real time.”

Varachia indicated that it’s not just about the hardware but what it delivers. Amongst others, resilience and relief were the qualities he attached to the system.

ALSO READ: Eskom adds more power to electricity grid as G20 summit approaches

From blueprint to breakthrough

One of the leading contractors, Energenic, described how this project was about doing something that had never been done before on the continent.

Director Robert Eustace further explained that “it was about proving a new way of thinking about energy.

“It’s not just another generator installation, a standard solar battery fit-out, it was a custom-built techno-economic energy project.”

This power plant is set to be a huge change-maker for the operation of the mall.

“Yes, it’s green. Yes, it’s resilient. But most importantly, it makes financial sense. This system actively reduces operating costs,” he said.

Anthony English, chief director of lithium battery manufacturer Freedom Won, was also in attendance. He explained that the only challenge they faced was the timeline.

“From when they placed the order to when we had to deliver was only about eight weeks. To prepare the whole pipeline and all the components, get them into the production line, quality control, testing and then deliver them and install. It was a challenging project but ultimately very successful.”

Energy utility

Darius Booyens of Egoli Gas described the launch as a milestone for what’s happening in the energy market.

“It is not just about supplying gas; there’s a bigger picture that supports a greener future.

“The gas power allows us to reduce the carbon emissions significantly, and it is a solution that enables energy to be generated on demand. It also reduces carbon emissions and contributes to both resilience and energy support.”

The system also uses AI-enabled technology to monitor and detect anomalies such as leaks and interference by third parties.