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WATCH: SanParks hunts for reckless driver in the Kruger Park

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

12 May 2026

10:17 am

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Kruger National Park has condemned reckless behaviour on its protected grounds.

bad driving Kruger Park Mercedes-Benz SL500

Picture: Screengrab

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A video of a person driving recklessly in the Kruger National Park has emerged on social media.

The video shows a Mercedes-Benz SL500 dangerously driving across a flooded bridge and speeding around a sharp corner on a dirt road in the park.

VIDEO: Reckless driving in the Kruger National Park

Video: Reckless driving in the Kruger National Park.

The video was posted on Instagram by Petrus Janse van Rensburg, along with other videos of his trip to the Kruger Park.

SanParks responded to the video, stating that the behaviour shows a blatant disregard for conservation regulations, public safety, environmental protection measures and the authority of park management.

“The organisation wishes to make it plainly clear that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated and will be dealt with the seriousness it deserves.”

Rules to preserve protected areas

All protected areas are governed by the National Environmental Management Act (Nema) and the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act. These laws prohibit all activities that may harm biodiversity or damage ecosystems. Furthermore, they prohibit activities that threaten public safety or undermine the integrity of conservation areas.

Failure to comply with these provisions constitutes a serious offence. It may result in criminal prosecution, substantial fines, imprisonment, civil liability for damages caused and administrative sanctions.

SanParks is actively trying to trace the individual in question.

“We are looking for this individual, and he will face the music,” SanParks.

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